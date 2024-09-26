On a raucous Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, Shohei Ohtani finally stepped to the plate.
And promptly stomped all but the last bits of breath from the San Diego Padres.
Triple play, shriple play, memories of the incredible ending of a night earlier were smothered by the giant that is Ohtani, whose one dainty walk followed by two deafening hits carried the Dodgers to both a 4-3 victory over the Padres and the precipice of their 11th National League West championship in 12 years.
The magic number is now two and completely obtainable in the final regular season game at Chavez Ravine Thursday night.
If the Dodgers and starter Walker Buehler shoo away the pesky Padres one more time, the game will end with a dogpile on the mound and champagne in the clubhouse. If the Padres and Joe Musgrove manage to survive, the Dodgers will have to wait for the almost-certain clinching to occur this weekend in Denver against the horrific Rockies.
Either way, Wednesday’s victory all but assured them of the impressive crown and important bye week.
And either way, one can bet that Ohtani will be in the middle of it all.
He’s a one-man rally. He’s a one-man blowout. He’s a one-man box score. Face it, in some ways lately, he’s been a one-man team.
He’s 17-for-his-last-24. He’s 15 RBIs in his last six games. He’s screaming line drives and roaring celebratory gestures. He’s hands pointed to the sky and fists waved through the night and a smile as big as his hacks.
“He’s the best player in baseball, you never think he’s going to get out,” said teammate Max Muncy, eyes still wide late Wednesday night. “Every time he gets in the box you’re waiting for something incredible to happen. He doesn’t disappoint very often.”
The only way to stop him, it seems, is to not allow him to get in that box, which is exactly what happened less than 24 hours earlier.
In the ninth inning Tuesday night, Ohtani was standing ominously in the on-deck circle seemingly poised to deliver a game-changing swing when the Padres stranded him there with a game-ending triple play to cement a 4-2 victory, pulling them to within two games of the Dodgers with four games remaining.
Then, first thing Wednesday night, the leadoff hitting Ohtani stepped out of the on-deck circle and into the batters’ box and everything changed.
He apparently frightened the control right out of Padres starter Dylan Cease, who walked him on four pitches. Ohtani then took second on a wild pitch and eventually scored the Dodgers first run on Teoscar Hernández’ two-out single.
Yeah, this Ohtani guy is so good, he can change the game even with the bat on his shoulder.
Fans aren’t the only ones who get inspired. On the Dodger bench, his teammates are partying along with him.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in here with a lot of postseason experience, it’s not lost on us what it means, but when you have guys that haven’t been there and you see the emotion come out in them, it definitely fires you up,” Muncy said.
Afterward, Ohtani had calmed considerably, conducting his postgame press conference with a cap on backwards and a relaxed grin.
I asked him if he’s ever felt this good at the plate before. What a dumb question. Of course he has.
“I think I’ve had the feel [before],” he said in Japanese. “But as the years have piled up, I think that my hitting technique has improved, as has my physicality. I think my ability has gradually taken shape.”
He was asked if he’s been energized by his first pennant race. He admitted the delightfully obvious — as the games have gotten bigger, his concentration has increased.
“There’s quite a bit of that,” he said. “I think the excitement of the fans and the spirit of the team are high. I think those are ingredients to heighten focus.”
