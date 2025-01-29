Dodgers avoid arbitration and agree on a deal with left-hander Alex Vesia

Pitcher Alex Vesia, reacting after striking out the last batter in a game last July, avoided arbitration with the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Dodgers won’t have an arbitration hearing after all this offseason.

The team agreed to terms with reliever Alex Vesia on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, settling on a contract with the last arbitration-eligible player on its roster.

Vesia’s deal will reportedly guarantee him $2.3 million and includes a club option for 2026. The Athletic first reported the news.

The agreement came three weeks after Vesia filed for a $2.35-million salary and the team filed at $2.05 million, setting the stage for what would have been the team’s first hearing — in which a panel of independent arbitrators would have selected one of the salary numbers after hearing arguments from both sides — since before the start of the 2020 season.

Instead, Vesia is now locked in for the 2025 campaign, hopeful of building off a standout 2024 performance that saw him post a 1.76 ERA and 0.995 WHIP as the Dodgers’ top left-hander in the bullpen.

Vesia, a former 17th-round draft pick out of Cal State East Bay, was originally acquired by the Dodgers in 2021 and has a career 2.89 ERA with the team.