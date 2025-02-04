Dodgers trade reliever Ryan Brasier to the Chicago Cubs
Ryan Brasier’s time with the Dodgers officially ended on Tuesday, with the veteran reliever being traded to the Chicago Cubs less than a week after being designated for assignment.
Brasier, 37, was DFA’d by the Dodgers last week in order to make room on their 40-man roster for newly signed veteran reliever Kirby Yates.
The Dodgers had reportedly been shopping Brasier on the trade market before then, and finally found a partner Friday in the Cubs, who acquired the eight-year veteran after a 2024 season in which he had a 3.54 ERA but also missed significant time with a calf injury.
The Dodgers also sent the Cubs cash considerations, which will cover some of the $4.5 million Brasier is due this season.
In return, the Dodgers will either receive a player to be named or their own cash considerations.
Brasier had a 1.89 ERA over his two seasons with the Dodgers, including a dominant 0.70 mark in 39 appearances in 2023 that led to a two-year contract extension last year. However, he became the odd man out in the team’s bullpen after the Dodgers’ recent signings of Yates and left-hander Tanner Scott.
