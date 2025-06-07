Dodgers place starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been placed on the injured list because of discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow.

The number of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list grew by one Saturday when the team sidelined Tony Gonsolin because of discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow.

An All-Star in 2022 when he won 16 games, Gonsolin missed all of 2024 and the first 30 games this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to make seven starts, going 3-2 with 5.00 ERA. In his last outing Wednesday against the Mets, he gave up two earned runs on three hits in five innings of a 6-1 loss.

Gonsolin, 30, is 37-13 with a 3.33 ERA in six seasons with the Dodgers.

His move to the IL further scrambles an already complicated situation for manager Dave Roberts, who is missing 16 pitchers because of injury, including three key starters in Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Gonsolin. It also leaves the Dodgers’ pitching rotation uncertain for this week’s key series with second-place San Diego.

Right-hander Dustin May is scheduled to start the first game Monday but Roberts will have to fill Gonsolin’s spot in the rotation Tuesday. One candidate for that opening is right-hander Matt Sauer, who has made seven appearances, including one start, for the Dodgers this season, winning his only decision and posting a 3.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. The Dodgers optioned Sauer to triple-A Oklahoma City on May 24.

Wednesday’s game could be a bullpen game, but that would be extra stress on a relief corps that already leads the majors in innings pitched.

Justin Wrobleski, who threw a career-high 104 pitches in a loss Friday to the Cardinals in his second start of the season, could get the start Wednesday.

The Dodgers made three other moves Saturday, activating relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates from the injured list and designating right-hander Chris Stratton for assignment.