Angels welcome back fans for season opener

Fans stand for the national anthem before the Angels home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
There were no fans at any Angels games in 2020, so fans were happy to be back in 2021, even with COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy was the starter versus Chicago. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert loses his helmet after stealing third base against Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson gets high-fives in the dugout after scoring on a two-run homer run by right fielder Adam Eaton. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Angels catcher Max Stassi is greeted by right fielder Dexter Fowler after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada beats a pickoff attempt in front of Angels first baseman Albert Pujols. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Angels center fielder Mike Trout congratulates catcher Max Stassi after Stassi’s solo home run. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)