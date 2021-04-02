Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fans stand for the national anthem before the Angels home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium.
Angels welcome back fans for season opener

The Los Angeles Angels opened the regular season against the Chicago White Sox with fans in the stands for the first time since 2019.

Fans stand for the national anthem before the Angels home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

There were no fans at any Angels games in 2020, so fans were happy to be back in 2021, even with COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy throws

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy was the starter versus Chicago. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert loses his helmet after stealing third base

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert loses his helmet after stealing third base against Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson gets high-fives in the dugout

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson gets high-fives in the dugout after scoring on a two-run homer run by right fielder Adam Eaton. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Angels catcher Max Stassi is greeted by right fielder Dexter Fowler after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Angels catcher Max Stassi is greeted by right fielder Dexter Fowler after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada beats a pickoff attempt in front of Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.

Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada beats a pickoff attempt in front of Angels first baseman Albert Pujols. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Angels center fielder Mike Trout congratulates catcher Max Stassi after Stassi's solo home run.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout congratulates catcher Max Stassi after Stassi’s solo home run.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

