UCLA’s College World Series title hopes shattered in season-ending loss to Arkansas

For 12 years UCLA waited to return to Omaha and the College World Series. It waited 15 total hours to play the fourth inning of its game with Louisiana State. Now, the Bruins will have wait several months to play again.

UCLA fell behind in the first inning for the second time on Tuesday and couldn’t complete an improbable comeback. The Bruins’ season ended at Charles Schwab Field in a 7-3 loss to Arkansas.

Starting pitcher Cody Delvecchio showed rust in his first appearance since March 28. Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy sent a 2-2 pitch into the UCLA bullpen at 108 mph off the bat to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead after two batters. Delvecchio lasted four more innings before coach John Savage went into his bullpen. Six pitchers worked through trouble, with the biggest mistake leading to Logan Maxwell’s two-RBI double to the wall in center field in the seventh. The Bruins’ pitchers received limited support.

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky throws against Arkansas in the College World Series on Tuesday night. (Mac Brown / UCLA Athletics)

The Bruins failed to score with runners on second and third with one out in the first and again with two outs in the fifth. They had runners on the corners with one out and Roch Cholowsky at the plate in the eighth. The star shortstop grounded into a 6-3 double play.

UCLA’s ninth-inning rally fell short. Mulivai Levu started the inning with a triple down the right-field line and scored on an error. AJ Salgado scored on the next play, a throwing error after a Payton Brennan single. Brennan eventually scored on a wild pitch.

UCLA hit .167 as a team and went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position before the ninth inning.