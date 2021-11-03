Atlanta Braves win World Series, HP

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Freddie Freeman, de los Bravos de Atlanta, festeja luego de conectar un jonrón en el sexto juego de la Serie Mundial frente a los Astros de Houston, el martes 2 de noviembre de 2021 (AP Foto/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Members of the Houston Astros watch during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay / Associated Press)
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)