16 Images
Photos: Clippers defeat Atlanta Hawks
The best photos from the Clippers’ 150-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on Nov. 16, 2019.
Clippers guard Lou Williams pulls up for a jumper in front of Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (25) during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) and teammate Lou Williams (23) double-team Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, pressures Atlanta Hawks center Damian Jones during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) and teammates Jerome Robinson (1) and Montrezl Harrell (5) react to a call during the Clippers’ 150-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) and teammate JaMychal Green (4) strip the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George (13) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Damian Jones (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George, right, drives hard to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter during the Clippers’ 150-101 victory at Staples Center on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward JaMychal Green (4) jostles for a rebound against Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks our Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker (5) during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) plays tight defense on Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (25) dunks over Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George, left, reacts after being fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Damian Jones (30) during the second half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory at Staples Center on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) tries to break up a pass between Atlanta Hawks teammates DeAndre’ Bembry (95) and forward Jabari Parker (5) during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory Saturday at Staples Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) tries to block a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the first half of the Clippers’ 150-101 victory at Staples Center on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers has a chuckle during his team’s 150-101 rout of the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
