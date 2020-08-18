Photos: Clippers vs. Mavericks in Game 1 of NBA playoffs
Photos from the Clippers’ 118-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando, Fla.
Dallas Mavericks’ Trey Burke, bottom, misses a shot in front of Clippers’ Lou Williams during the second quarter of Game 1. (Associated Press)
Players from the Dallas Mavericks and the Clippers take a knee during the national anthem before Game 1. (Associated Press)
Clippers forward Patrick Patterson stretches during player introductions before Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals against the Dallas Mavericks. (Associated Press)
Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando. (Associated Press)
Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (40) and Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber, right, battle for a rebound during the third quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Players on the Dallas Mavericks and Clippers scuffle during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando. (Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, left, fouls Clippers guard Lou Williams during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando. (Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith, top, and Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, bottom, reach for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando. (Associated Press)
Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, bottom, fouls Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic during the second quarter of Game 1. (Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, right, fouls Clippers forward Paul George during the second quarter. (Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, draws a foul from Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the second quarter. (Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scores a basket against the Clippers during the first half of Game 1. (Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. (Associated Press)
Clippers guard Reggie Jackson fouls Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the second half of Game 1. (Associated Press)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, right, scores in front of Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic during the third quarter of Game 1. (Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, right, grabs the ball in front of Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the third quarter of Game 1. (Associated Press)