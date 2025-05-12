Prep talk: Reseda celebrates first winning baseball season in 20 years

Reseda High School has its first winning baseball season in years.

MaxPreps.com records date to the 2004-05 school year, documenting Reseda High’s baseball team posting one losing record after another. There was 1-18 in 2006, 3-11 in 2013, 3-13 last season.

With at least 20 years of losing records, the Regents have stunned the City Section this season, winning the Valley League with an 11-1 record and going 12-7 overall to earn a No. 13 seed in the City Section Division II playoffs that begin on Tuesday.

Moving from the Valley Mission League has given the Regents relief, but credit also goes to second-year coaches Daniel Swartz and Albert Silvera, former Beverly Hills High teammates from the 1980s who took over a losing program. Silvera was a chef, Swartz a sports producer and together, they’ve helped create a success story.

Teaching a baseball class in the fall got the team better prepared for the spring season, enabling 11 seniors to be part of a special year.

Senior Don Barajas leads the team in hitting with 33 hits, including 10 doubles. He also has struck out 59 in 31 innings.

Reseda used to be part of the West Valley League in the 1990s, having to face Chatsworth and El Camino Real.

.... Southern Section baseball and softball pairings will be announced on Monday.

