MLB stadiums
LOS ANGEL;ES, CALIFORNIA APRIL 7, 2021-Dodger displays sit beyond the center field bleachers as the Dodgers prepare for opening day at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 1, 2021: Fans line up to enter Angel Stadium for the Angels home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Angels Stadium on April 1, 2021 in Anaheim, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium as a sunset lights up the sky during a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)
FILE - In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 file photo, a statue of Philadelphia Phillies’ Mike Schmidt looks on as fans mingle outside of Citizens Bank Park prior to a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)
Jets fly over Oracle Park before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals in San Francisco, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
Paws, the Detroit Tigers mascot, photobombs a group in front of the Tigers statue outside Comerica Park before the start of the opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
A formation of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the U.S. Army 12th Aviation Battalion flies over Nationals Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
A All Star Game banner hangs from the front entrance of Coors Field behind a sculpture named “The Player” Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Denver. Preparations continue for the playing of Major League Baseball’s All Star Game, which is set for Tuesday, July 13, in Coors Field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Haze hangs over PNC Park during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics at in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
A giant baseball sculpture sits outside Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. Though the Twins would open on the road, the start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Jim Mone / Associated Press)
FILE - This photo by Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola shows fireworks over the Fenway Park press box before the opening game of the baseball season between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Sunday, April 4, 2010, in Boston. Amendola, who recently retired from the AP, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home in North Andover, Mass., after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 70. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
A fan takes a selfie outside Wrigley Field before the opening day baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley / Associated Press)