13 Images
Photos: Altobelli Celebration of Life Ceremony
A celebration of life ceremony was held at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
JJ Altobelli, accompanied by Lexi Altobelli and Carly Konigsfeld speaks during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
An Angel Stadium usher walks thru the aisle during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People hold up cell phones with lights on, during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People hold up cell phones with lights on, during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People wait outside the gates before the start of a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People sign a poster during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People in the seats during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Erik Rees, family friend and Pastor of the Altobelli family speaks during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People in the seats during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clarke Smith, a longtime friend of John Altobelli, speaks during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday in Anaheim to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Photographs of the late John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, and Alyssa Altobelli during a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
An American flag hangs in front of the home plate gate at Angel Stadium before a celebration of life ceremony on Monday in Anaheim to honor the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People wait outside the gates before the start of a celebration of life ceremony at Angel Stadium on Monday in Anaheim. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
1/13