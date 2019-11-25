13 Images
Photos: Clippers defeat New Orleans Pelicans
The best photos from the Clippers’ 134-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on Nov. 24, 2019.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the second quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George, left, tries to corral a pass in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick during the second quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes during the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley goes up for an uncontested layup against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, left, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor during the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the second quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, center, fights for control for a pass against Clippers forward Paul George during the second quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers speaks with forward Kawhi Leonard in the fourth quarter during a win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard isolates against New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
New Orleans Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore drives between Clippers center Ivica Zubac and forward Paul George during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
1/13