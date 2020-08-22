Photos: Clippers defeat Mavericks in Game 3

Photos from the Clippers’ 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Western Conference quarterfinals in Orlando, Fla., on Friday.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, is pressured by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, during the second half of Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers guard Lou Williams directs his teammates during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives against Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber, left, and forward Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Paul George drives against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 3. (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shoots over Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell looks to pass around Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, right, passes in front of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Officials get between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, and Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, gets between forward Montrezl Harrell, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell talks with coach Doc Rivers during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic, left, and Clippers forward JaMychal Green reach for a rebound during Game 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Clippers guard Landry Shamet, left, congratulates center Ivica Zubac following a play during the first half of Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)