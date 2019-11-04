13 Images
Photos: Clippers defeat Utah Jazz
Photos from the Clippers’ 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Nov. 3, 2019.
Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) tries to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, looks to pass the ball around Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots a layup against the Utah Jazz during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams dribbles the ball during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket while being chased by Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard stands on the court during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers argues with referee Rodney Mott during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, tips the ball back toward the basket in front of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green (22) blocks a shot by Clippers star Kawhi Leonard during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard puts up a shot over Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green (22) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell puts up a shot against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
