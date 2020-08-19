Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Portland Trail Blazers forward Wenyen Gabriel, right, blocks a shot by Lakers guard Danny Green.
6 Images

Photos: Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Game 1

Photos from Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference quarterfinals between the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in Orlando, Fla.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Wenyen Gabriel, right, blocks a shot by Lakers guard Danny Green during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, defends against Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scores on a layup in front of Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers center Dwight Howard reacts after a slam dunk during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half. (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)

