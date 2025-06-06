Prep talk: Seth Hernandez is Gatorade national player of the year
Seth Hernandez of Corona talks about being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball.
Seth Hernandez, the senior pitching standout at Corona High, has been chosen the national baseball player of the year by Gatorade.
Hernandez learned of the prestigious honor during a surprise presentation at Corona on Thursday. He was named state player of the year on Tuesday.
“Super surprised,” he said after a presentation in which he was told by coach Andy Wise that he’d be taking a team photo and instead found former major leaguer Dexter Fowler greeting him with the player of the year trophy while family, friends and teammates were cheering him on.
Hernandez joined Corona last season after two years of being home schooled. He has developed into the top high school pitching prospect available in next month’s MLB amateur draft.
“At the end of the day, I have brothers for life and I’ll never forget the memories I made with them,” he said of his high school days.
He went 9-1 this season with an 0.39 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings with only seven walks.
