Photos: Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors
A look at some of the best images from Kawhi Leonard’s first game in Toronto as a member of the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard salutes the crowd after receiving his 2019 NBA championship ring before a game between the Clippers and the Raptors. (Nathan Denette / Associated Press)
Kawhi Leonard receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Raptors’ Kyle Lowry prior to a game Dec. 11 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Paul George (13) dives for a loose ball during a game against the Raptors on Dec. 11. (Nathan Denette / Associated Press)
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is defended by Clippers guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) during the first half of a game Dec. 11. (Nathan Denette / Associated Press)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) battle for the ball during a game Dec. 11. (Nathan Denette / Associated Press)
