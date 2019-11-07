11 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
A look at the best images from the Clippers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6 at Staples Center.
Clippers guard Lou Williams works to the basket against Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during the first quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell goes to the basket and scores against the Bucks during the first quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Jerome Robinson goes to the hoop against Bucks guard Pat Connaughton in the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley looks for an open teammate during the second quarter of a game against the Bucks Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Bucks guard George Hill steals the ball from Clippers center Ivaca Zubac during the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams tries to pass the ball around Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova in the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Maurice Harkless drives to the basket against Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams drives to the basket against Bucks guard George Hill during the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers defenders Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley pressure Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers coach Doc Rivers argues a call with an official in the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Jerome Robinson knocks the ball away from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as Clippers big man Ivaca Zubac defends during the second quarter of a game Nov. 6 at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
