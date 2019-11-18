7 Images
Photos: Rams defeat Chicago Bears
The best photos from Los Angeles Rams’ 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears at the Coliseum on Nov. 17, 2019.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a 51-yard pass in front of Bears defensive back Buster Skrine to set up a touchdown during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. tries to sack Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp fumbles the ball out of bounds at the one-yard line after making a big catch in front of Bears defensive back Buster Skrine during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass against the Rams in the first half. (Getty Images)
Rams coach Sean McVay congratulates wide receiver Cooper Kupp on his 51-yard catch in the second quarter against the Bears. (Getty Images)
Rams running back Todd Gurley carries the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first half. (Getty Images)
A look at the Coliseum before Sunday’s game between the Rams and Chicago Bears. (Getty Images)
1/7