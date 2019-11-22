6 Images
Photos: UCLA basketball vs. Hofstra
A look at some of the best images from UCLA’s loss to Hofstra 88-78.
UCLA forward Jalen Hill dishes a pass to teammate Alex Olesinski in the second half of a game Nov. 21 against Hofstra at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Bruins forward Cody Riley pivots to the basket during a game against Hofstra on Nov. 21 at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell brings the ball up the court during the second half of a game Nov. 21 against Hofstra at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Jalen Hill pulls down an offensive rebound during the first half of a game against Hofstra on Nov. 21 at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Cody Riley finishes a dunk against Hofstra during the first half of a game Nov. 21 at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Chris Smith is fouled by Hofstra guard Jalen Ray during the first half of a game Nov. 21 at Pauley Pavilion. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
