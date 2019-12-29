17 Images
Photos: UCLA defeats USC in women’s basketball
Photos from the UCLA women’s basketball team’s 83-59 victory over USC at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2019.
UCLA guard Japreece Dean scores in front of USC guard Desiree Caldwell (24) during the second half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) and USC forward Alissa Pili (35) fight for a lose ball during the second half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Desiree Caldwell (24) drives to the basket in front of UCLA guard Japreece Dean (24) during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Endyia Rogers (4) shoots over UCLA guard Lindsey Corsaro during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere takes a shot against USC in the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne scores while being guarded by USC guard Aliyah Jeune (11) and center Angel Jackson (15) during the second half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Natalie Chou, left, blocks a shot by USC forward Alissa Pili during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
USC center Angel Jackson shoots between UCLA forward Lauryn Miller, left, and guard Natalie Chou (23) during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
USC center Angel Jackson drives to the basket past UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Natalie Chou (23) blocks a shot by USC guard Aliyah Jeune during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Lauryn Miller (33) and USC forward Kayla Overbeck (1) fight for a loose ball during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
USC forward Kayla Overbeck looks to pass in front of UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere during the Bruins’ win. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Lauryn Miller scores between USC guard Alyson Miura (25) and center Angel Jackson (15) during the second half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA coach Cori Close looks on during the Bruins’ win over USC at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2019. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne, right, knocks the ball away from USC guard Endyia Rogers during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Lauryn Miller (33) drives to the basket in front of USC center Angel Jackson during the second half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Camryn Brown (35), Michaela Onyenwere (21), Japreece Dean (24) and Eliana Sigal (51) cheer on teammates during a win over USC at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2019. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
