Photos: UCLA vs. Long Beach State
A look at some of the best images from UCLA’s game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) and guard Chris Smith (5) celebrate after a basket during the first half of a game Nov. 6 against Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) goes up for a layup against Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan (24) during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and others watch the ball on a free-throw attempt during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach State guard Jordan Roberts (2) and UCLA forward Shareef O’Neal (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) talks with coach Mick Cronin on the sideline during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA coach Mick Cronin looks at forward Shareef O’Neal (22) during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) dunks the ball during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach State guard Jordan Griffin (11) goes up for a layup during the first half of a game against UCLA on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach State guard Jordan Roberts (2) shoots while being defended by UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players during the first half of a game against Long Beach State on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) dribbles the ball while being defended by Long Beach State guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13) during the first half of game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) dunks the ball against Long Beach State during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach State guard Chance Hunter (31) drives to the basket during the first half of a game against UCLA on Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard David Singleton (34) and Long Beach State forward Breyon Jackson (12) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of a game Nov. 6 at Pauley Pavilion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
