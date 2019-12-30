14 Images
Photos: USC defeats Florida Gulf Coast
The best pictures from the USC men’s basketball team’s 71-58 victory over Florida Gulf Coast at the Galen Center on Dec. 29, 2019.
USC guard Ethan Anderson goes up for a dunk against Florida Gulf Coast in the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC forward Isaiah Mobley works the ball inside against Florida Gulf Coast in the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC forward Isaiah Mobley works the ball inside against Florida Gulf Coast center Justus Rainwater during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Ethan Anderson (20) pulls down a rebound during the second half against Florida Gulf Coast. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Ethan Anderson slaps the ball away from Florida Gulf Coast guard Cyrus Largie during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Ethan Anderson tries to steal the ball from Florida Gulf Coast forward Dakota Rivers during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Jonah Mathews takes an off-balance shot after being fouled by Florida Gulf Coast guard Jalen Warren during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Daniel Utomi dribbles around Florida Gulf Coast guard Jalen Warren during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Jonah Mathews scores against Florida Gulf Coast in the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Jonah Mathews drives to the basket against Florida Gulf Coast in the first half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Daniel Utomi tries to work his way past Florida Gulf Coast defenders during the first half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC forward Max Agbonkpolo shoots over Florida Gulf Coast forward Qwanzi Samuels during the first half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC forward Nick Rakocevic dunks over Florida Gulf Coast guard Caleb Catto during the second half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Kyle Sturdivant drives to the basket against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
