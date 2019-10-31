24 Images
Game 7 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros
A look at some of the best photos from Game 7 of the World Series between the Nationals and the Astros.
Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez hoists the Commissioners Trophy. (Getty Images)
The Nationals’ Howie Kendrick after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
The Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
Pitcher Daniel Hudson celebrates after getting the last out of the World Series. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after getting pulled in the seventh inning. (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
Howie Kendrick of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammate Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto as crosses home plate to score on Howie Kendrick’s two-run home run in the seventh inning. (Bob Levey / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton scores in the eighth inning. (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning. (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel scores on a Carlos Correa RBI single in the fifth inning. (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning. (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a solo home run off of Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer during Game 7 of the World Series. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates with teammate Yordan Alvarez after hitting a solo home run in the second inning. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)
Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch during Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. (Cooper Neill/ Getty Images)
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke looks on during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. (Esla Garrison / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks to the bullpen before Game 7. (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon strikes out. (Bob Levey / Getty Images)
Matthew McConaughey, who is from Texas, on the field before Game 7 in Houston. (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
Houston Astros starting picher Zack Greinke throws out Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton during the fourth inning. (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals during the national anthem before Game 7. (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto waits on deck during the fourth inning. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick at bat during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. ( Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon strikes out during the fourth inning. (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
Adam Eaton of the Washington Nationals grounds out to Zack Greinke during the fourth inning. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)
