12 Images
Stadium to the sea | The 35th Los Angeles Marathon
The 35th Los Angeles Marathon has begun at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
And they’re off. Runners begin the 35th annual L.A. Marathon from Dodger Stadium on Sunday. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
One runner shows his dedication to running the marathon at start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Men in the Elite Runner division begin the 26-mile stadium-to-the-sea course at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Dodger Stadium was packed with an enthusiastic crowd at the start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
It’s not a marathon without costumed runners shown here at the start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
This runner had his hands full at the start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
A handful of runners chose to wear protective mask wile participation in the 35th annual L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
A runner runs with Purell hand sanitizer strapped to the back of a 5 gallon jug to raise donations and awareness about health care access during the start of the marathon. (]Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
It’s not a marathon without costumed runners shown here at the start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
A time exposure shows runners in motion at the start of the 35th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Wheelchair participants in the 35th annual L.A. Marathon were underway before the sun came up. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Runners gather for a group photo before the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
1/12