UCLA vs. Cal State Fullerton
UCLA falls to Cal State Fullerton in men’s basketball.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) consoles teammate Prince Ali after he turned the ball over in the final seconds of a 77-74 loss to Cal State Fullerton. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Fullerton forward Jackson Rowe (34) blocks a shot by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jules Bernard and Fullerton forward Jackson Rowe battle for a loose ball in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Bruins guard Jules Bernard loses the ball to Titans forward Jackson Rowe. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Tyger Campell has his drive to the basket challenged by Fullerton guard Brandon Kamga during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is helped off the court after injuring a leg during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA coach Mick Cronin calls out a play during the Bruins’ game against Cal State Fullerton. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Bruins guard Tyger Campbell attempts a floating shot over Titans forward Johnny Wang. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
