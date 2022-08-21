Meat on the grill at Green Acres Farm Market in Simi Valley.
Holy Smoke! 10 BBQ dining options for high school football fans
Brisket that melts in your mouth. Mac and cheese so tasty you want a second helping. Baby back ribs so good that you lick the sauce from your fingers. Corn bread so alluring you want more and more. Hamburgers so big who needs French fries.
Welcome to the world of Texas barbecue available for high school football fans on Friday nights in Southern California. It’s barbecue food at its smoky best for tailgating in a parking lot or for pigging out in a pregame meal.
With help and guidance from Nick Garcia, a barbecue connoisseur and strength coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, let me offer 10 destinations near high schools in the Southland for your fall and winter pregame dinner option. The focus is on brisket, and the best places have quality meat, great bark and the fat in the meat is perfectly rendered.
Heritage Barbecue
Nick’s comment: “The brisket melts in your mouth and the fat is perfectly rendered. They cook on an offset smoker using white oak as the wood of choice. They offer many different sides and a few different choices of sausage that are freshly made.
A.J.'s Tex-Mex & Barbecue
Nick’s comment: “It’s one of my favorite places for brisket. The meat is rendered just right. It melts in your mouth and has a great smoke flavor. Their breakfast tacos and burritos with fresh homemade tortillas are also favorites and are served all day.”
Rattler’s Bar B Que
Nick’s comment: “They offer some great appetizers and one of the favorites are the carne asada tacos.”
Green Acres
Nick’s comment: “The burger, cooked over mesquite, is one of the best around and it is a go-to for all of us coaches when at a track meet in Simi Valley. One of their best kept secrets is their brisket jerky offered inside the market. Definitely some of the best jerky around.”
Baby Blues BBQ
Nick’s comment: “I tend to go with the pork ribs here. They are fall-off-the-bone tender and have both sweet and smoky flavor. Here you have to finish off with the banana pudding.”
The Bear Pit Bar-B-Q
Nick’s comment: I tend to go with the pork ribs when going to the Bear Pit. It is Missouri style barbecue so it is a bit different than the Texas and Santa Maria style we have mentioned previously.
Ray’s Texas Bbq
Nick’s comment: “The beef brisket is prime and the Beef Dino Ribs when offered are first class.”
Glenwood Smokehouse BBQ
Nick’s comment: “Just like A.J.'s everything is very high quality and tastes great. During happy hour they have $1 wings that are smoked and fried. It is considered a unique item and is very tasty.”
Badlands BBQ
Nick’s comment: “Badlands is unique because they use apple and hickory wood to smoke their meats. It offers a different flavor than most places in California. Hickory tends to be a bit stronger smoke flavor and that is something I prefer and enjoy about Badlands.”
Moo's Craft Barbecue
Nick’s comment: “The jalapeno cheddar sausage is one of my favorite things on the menu. It is made out of a blend of prime brisket and Duroc pork. Although mac and cheese is a customer favorite, I enjoy the brisket loaded beans.”
