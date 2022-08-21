Holy Smoke! 10 BBQ dining options for high school football fans

Brisket that melts in your mouth. Mac and cheese so tasty you want a second helping. Baby back ribs so good that you lick the sauce from your fingers. Corn bread so alluring you want more and more. Hamburgers so big who needs French fries.

Welcome to the world of Texas barbecue available for high school football fans on Friday nights in Southern California. It’s barbecue food at its smoky best for tailgating in a parking lot or for pigging out in a pregame meal.

With help and guidance from Nick Garcia, a barbecue connoisseur and strength coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, let me offer 10 destinations near high schools in the Southland for your fall and winter pregame dinner option. The focus is on brisket, and the best places have quality meat, great bark and the fat in the meat is perfectly rendered.