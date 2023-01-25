High school football transfers tracker: Which top players are switching schools?

Share
Unlike the college transfer portal, there’s no official high school transfer portal even though there are hundreds of sports transfers in Southern California each year.
Considering the number of top players moving around, it’s time to launch a transfer tracker for Southern California football.
According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 22 for the City Section and Sept. 25 for the Southern Section.
Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section.
Wyatt Becker
Former school: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
New school: Sierra Canyon
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: Becker started at quarterback for Notre Dame as a sophomore and has several college scholarship offers.
Steele Pizzella
Former school: Simi Valley
New school: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: It’s like Pizzella is part of a three-way trade, with Becker going to Sierra Canyon, a player to be named later to Simi Valley and Pizzella to Notre Dame, where new coach Evan Yabu will rely on him to rebuild the Knights.
Alonzo Esparza
Former school: Sierra Canyon
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: Esparza started at Culver City as a freshman, started at Sierra Canyon as a junior and now will try to be the replacement for Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos.
Devin Bragg
Former school: Los Alamitos
New school: Sierra Canyon
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: One of the fastest players in the state, Bragg’s stepfather, Bruce Bible, took a job at Sierra Canyon, so he’s moved with him for football and track.
Madden Faraimo
Former school: San Diego Cathedral
New school: San Juan Capistrano JSerra
Position: Linebacker
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: He was one of the top young defensive players in San Diego. Faraimo’s sister, Megan, is a star softball player at UCLA.
Michael Tollefson
Former school: San Juan Hills
New school: San Juan Capistrano JSerra
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: There’s no reason Tollefson can’t become a promising prospect in the Trinity League for new coach Victor Santa Cruz after starting for two years at San Juan Hills.
Tyler Parker
Former school: Santa Margarita.
New school: Irvine Crean Lutheran
Position: Defensive lineman
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: Parker has attracted a social media following for his strength, work ethic and physique.
Marcellus Ryan
Former school: Gardena Serra
New school: Orange Lutheran
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Sophomore
Buzz: Ryan made major contributions in the Serra secondary as a freshman and decided to move closer to his home in Orange County.
Tagg Harrison
Former school: Oxnard Pacifica
New school: Westlake
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: Has passed for nearly 3,000 yards the last two seasons while sharing time.
Prince Gentle
Former school: Chaminade
New school: Birmingham
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: With 4.5-second 40-yard speed, Gentle should fit in perfectly for the defending City Section champions.
Kobe Boykin
Former school: Orange
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Running back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior
Buzz: He’s a longtime Utah commit with outstanding athleticism.
Jett White
Former school: Orange
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior
Buzz: Was committed to USC. Has the potential to be a top player.
Jason Mitchell
Former school: Gardena Serra
New school: St. John Bosco
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior
Buzz: Has lots of scholarship offers.
Nikko Klemm
Former school: Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon
New school: Gardena Serra
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior
Buzz: He’s the son of Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm and highly regarded as a cornerback.