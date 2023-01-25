High school football transfers tracker: Which top players are switching schools?

Unlike the college transfer portal, there’s no official high school transfer portal even though there are hundreds of sports transfers in Southern California each year.

Considering the number of top players moving around, it’s time to launch a transfer tracker for Southern California football.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 22 for the City Section and Sept. 25 for the Southern Section.

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section.