Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football transfers tracker: Which top players are switching schools?

Wyatt Becker, the former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback who transferred to Sierra Canyon, poses for a photo.
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High quarterback Wyatt Becker will play for Sierra Canyon this fall.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share
1

Unlike the college transfer portal, there’s no official high school transfer portal even though there are hundreds of sports transfers in Southern California each year.

Considering the number of top players moving around, it’s time to launch a transfer tracker for Southern California football.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 22 for the City Section and Sept. 25 for the Southern Section.

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section.

Advertisement

2

Wyatt Becker

Former school: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
New school: Sierra Canyon
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: Becker started at quarterback for Notre Dame as a sophomore and has several college scholarship offers.

3

Steele Pizzella

Former school: Simi Valley
New school: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: It’s like Pizzella is part of a three-way trade, with Becker going to Sierra Canyon, a player to be named later to Simi Valley and Pizzella to Notre Dame, where new coach Evan Yabu will rely on him to rebuild the Knights.

4

Alonzo Esparza

Former school: Sierra Canyon
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: Esparza started at Culver City as a freshman, started at Sierra Canyon as a junior and now will try to be the replacement for Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos.

5

Devin Bragg

Former school: Los Alamitos
New school: Sierra Canyon
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: One of the fastest players in the state, Bragg’s stepfather, Bruce Bible, took a job at Sierra Canyon, so he’s moved with him for football and track.

6

Madden Faraimo

Former school: San Diego Cathedral
New school: San Juan Capistrano JSerra
Position: Linebacker
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: He was one of the top young defensive players in San Diego. Faraimo’s sister, Megan, is a star softball player at UCLA.

7

Michael Tollefson

Former school: San Juan Hills
New school: San Juan Capistrano JSerra
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: There’s no reason Tollefson can’t become a promising prospect in the Trinity League for new coach Victor Santa Cruz after starting for two years at San Juan Hills.

8

Tyler Parker

Former school: Santa Margarita.
New school: Irvine Crean Lutheran
Position: Defensive lineman
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: Parker has attracted a social media following for his strength, work ethic and physique.

Advertisement

9

Marcellus Ryan

Former school: Gardena Serra
New school: Orange Lutheran
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Sophomore

Buzz: Ryan made major contributions in the Serra secondary as a freshman and decided to move closer to his home in Orange County.

10

Tagg Harrison

Former school: Oxnard Pacifica
New school: Westlake
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: Has passed for nearly 3,000 yards the last two seasons while sharing time.

11

Prince Gentle

Former school: Chaminade
New school: Birmingham
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: With 4.5-second 40-yard speed, Gentle should fit in perfectly for the defending City Section champions.

12

Kobe Boykin

Former school: Orange
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Running back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior

Buzz: He’s a longtime Utah commit with outstanding athleticism.

13

Jett White

Former school: Orange
New school: Los Alamitos
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Junior

Buzz: Was committed to USC. Has the potential to be a top player.

14

Jason Mitchell

Former school: Gardena Serra
New school: St. John Bosco
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior

Buzz: Has lots of scholarship offers.

15

Nikko Klemm

Former school: Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon
New school: Gardena Serra
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2023: Senior

Buzz: He’s the son of Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm and highly regarded as a cornerback.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement