High school lacrosse is starting to have an L.A. moment. Here’s why

The coastal divide in the United States may be best defined not by arguments over bagels and pizza, but by attitudes toward a sport played with a ball and stick.

Loyola boys’ lacrosse coach Jimmy Borrell is from northern Virginia, an East Coast lifer through and through. His teammates at the University of Maryland had dads who played there, and granddads, and great-great granddads. The sport is in the region’s very blood. So coaching in Southern California was culture shock.

Once, Borrell impersonated, a player told him he missed practice because “the waaaves were too good.” Another kid once skipped because he had a “glass-blowing club.”

“I’m like, ‘You have a glass-blowing club — you guys making bongs over there?’” Borrell recalled, joking. “What’s going on in California?”

Advertisement

Lacrosse culture in the greater Los Angeles area, though, is starting to shift as more East Coast products have settled roots out west. A total of 6,670 high school athletes played Southern Section lacrosse in 2021-22, according to CIF participation census data, up from 5,870 in 2016-17. And the number of Division I prospects in the Southland, coaches say, has grown from a handful to a platoon.

As the sport continues to search for a wider audience, here’s a guide to the ins and outs of high school lacrosse in the Los Angeles area and beyond.