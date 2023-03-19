The Times’ 2022-23 All-Star girls’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.
Skye Belker, Windward, 5-8, Sr.: The Princeton commit averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range.
Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Sr.: The Washington commit became the Southern Section all-time career scoring leader with 3,474 points, averaging 26.4 points this season.
Ashley Chea, Flintridge Prep, 5-6, Sr.: The Princeton commit averaged 24 points, 7.6 points and 6.3 assists as a standout point guard.
Addison Deal, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, So.: The Trinity League’s most valuable player averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Emily Eadie, Sage Hill, 6-0, Jr.: She helped lead Sage Hill to the Open Division playoffs, averaging 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds.
Ari Long, Valley View, 6-0, Sr.: The Washington commit averaged 35.2 points, including a 61-point performance.
Jackie Polk, Los Osos, 5-5, Fr.: She put on a show in the Division III state title game with 30 points. She averaged at nearly 15 points per game.
Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Jr.: She distinguished herself by averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while showing she has three-point range.
Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, Jr.: Smith led Etiwanda to the Open Division state title with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the final; she averaged 24.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.
Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, Sr.: The Gatorade national player of the year had her best scoring season yet, averaging 27.3 points and 13.8 rebounds.
