The Times’ 2022-23 All-Star girls’ basketball team

Etiwanda's Kennedy Smith tries to drive past San Jose Archbishop Mitty's Maya Hernandez.
Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith, attempting to drive past San Jose Archbishop Mitty’s Maya Hernandez, led the Eagles to the Open Division state title.
(Jose Luis Villegas / For the Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

Skye Belker, Windward, 5-8, Sr.: The Princeton commit averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range.

Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Sr.: The Washington commit became the Southern Section all-time career scoring leader with 3,474 points, averaging 26.4 points this season.

Ashley Chea, Flintridge Prep, 5-6, Sr.: The Princeton commit averaged 24 points, 7.6 points and 6.3 assists as a standout point guard.

Addison Deal, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, So.: The Trinity League’s most valuable player averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Emily Eadie, Sage Hill, 6-0, Jr.: She helped lead Sage Hill to the Open Division playoffs, averaging 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Ari Long, Valley View, 6-0, Sr.: The Washington commit averaged 35.2 points, including a 61-point performance.

Jackie Polk, Los Osos, 5-5, Fr.: She put on a show in the Division III state title game with 30 points. She averaged at nearly 15 points per game.

Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Jr.: She distinguished herself by averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while showing she has three-point range.

Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, Jr.: Smith led Etiwanda to the Open Division state title with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the final; she averaged 24.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, Sr.: The Gatorade national player of the year had her best scoring season yet, averaging 27.3 points and 13.8 rebounds.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

