Serving as the principal for 15 years at the same all-boys, private high school with big expectations and superb standards is no easy task. Frank Kozakowski pulled it off, arriving at L.A. Loyola High in 1978 as a math teacher and football coach before taking over the top job after years as an assistant principal.

He’ll be leaving his position at the end of the school year while staying on in a different capacity. Former Loyola basketball coach Jamal Adams will succeed him. Loyola football coach Drew Casani already offered Kozakowski an assistant position. Legendary coach Steve Grady calls him “a great coach.”

There are many lessons to be learned from the 68-year-old Kozakowski, who helped steer Loyola through the crazy times of the pandemic and has been responsible for approving every student admitted during his tenure. Loyola has won the Commissioner’s Cup as the top Southern Section athletic program 10 times. He has refused to play the transfer game embraced by football powers to stay on top.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑’𝐒 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



We are proud to announce that Loyola has been awarded the prestigious @CIFSS Commissioner’s Cup for an unprecedented 10th time as the top boys athletic program in the entire 568-member Southern Section! #OnlyAtLoyola pic.twitter.com/6oYQ6QFFKg — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) June 13, 2022

Here’s an exit interview from which future administrators can learn, especially about how being a coach prepared him for the top job.