Revealing the Best of The Times high school sports awards

WINNER: Sadie Engelhardt, Ventura, Cross Country
After a dominant freshman season, Engelhardt fought through an illness that limited her for nearly two months in the fall cross-country season to win the Division 2 individual state championship in the 5000-meter in a time of 16 minutes, 58 seconds. Engelhardt also smashed the three-mile course record at the prestigious Woodbridge Classic in September.
FINALISTS:
Kenzie Nguyen, Portola, Tennis
As just a freshman, Nguyen broke onto the high school tennis scene by going undefeated in the competitive Pacific Coast League, then winning the CIF Southern Section individual title. She’s the fourth-ranked player in USTA Southern California junior girls’ tennis.
Charlie Fuerbringer, Mira Costa, Volleyball
Fuerbringer was the athletic mastermind behind a banner Mira Costa volleyball season that fell one win short of a Southern Section title, the setter and Wisconsin commit widely heralded as one of the top recruits in the country.