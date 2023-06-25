Honoring L.A. area high school athletes, coaches and staff who died in 2022-23

The Los Angeles Times high school staff salutes some of the local high school athletes, coaches and staff who died this past school year.

Oaks Christian softball coach Pete Ackermann (Courtesy of Marvin O. Jimenez)

Pete Ackermann, Oaks Christian softball coach

“Legacy and laugher are two words that come to mind when I think of my friend Pete. Pete leaves an amazing legacy having positively impacted all that were fortunate to have known, coached or played for him. We will miss Pete’s uncanny ability to brighten any situation with his dry sense of humor and his crazy smile.”

— Mike Parkinson, Oaks Christian chief operating officer

Davis Cooper, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football player (Courtesy of Bethan Froelich)

Davis Cooper, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football player

“As an outstanding linebacker for Notre Dame, Davis made the All Mission League football team. He was later recruited and had significant playing time for the Grinnell College Pioneers in Iowa while pursuing a Physics degree at the prestigious school. Davis was known as an infectiously positive, encouraging, and highly passionate leader to his friends, his teammates, his community, his family, and most of all, to his younger brother, Elliot, who is following in his brother’s footsteps as a standout athlete and scholar at Notre Dame High School as well.”

— Darin Cooper, Davis’ dad

Greg Gano, Don Lugo football coach (Courtesy of Don Lugo)

Greg Gano, Don Lugo football coach

“Coach Gano was a great coach, father, teacher and friend.”

— James D. Donoho, Don Lugo athletic director

Cade Kitchen, El Camino Real baseball player (Courtesy of John Kitchen)

Cade Kitchen, El Camino Real baseball player

“Cade Charles Kitchen; younger brother to Marlee, Cole and Weston, son to Risa & John and friend to many. You are loved more than you will ever know… and will always be a bright star in our memories. We are saddened that we are left to remember you longer than we knew you.”

— The Kitchen family

Amy Madrigal, El Dorado assistant principal and former girls’ athletic director at Valencia (Courtesy of El Dorado High)

Amy Madrigal, El Dorado assistant principal and former girls’ athletic director at Valencia

“Mrs Madrigal will be remembered as a favorite teacher, caring coach, hard-working athletic director, unparalleled assistant principal, loving sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. But, her true legacy is the role she valued above all else — devoted mother to Mila and Oliver and stepmother to Anthony alongside the love of her life, her husband Rudy.”

— Joey Davis, El Dorado princpal

Aaron Pines, Los Amigos baseball coach (Courtesy of Scott Smeltzer)

Aaron Pines, Los Amigos baseball coach

“That guy was in constant physical pain, and you could not get him off the field and out of the classroom. That’s just a testament to who he is. He was there for his kids. There for his players, there for his students, and he was not going to be taken away from them. It’s sad because sometimes I hear people say, ‘He lost his battle with cancer.’ I’ll tell you, man, he didn’t lose at all. He beat the hell out of that thing for three years. He’s just such a great example of a fighter. It took a lot to keep him down.”

— Nike Cappuccilli, Edison baseball coach

Khalil Saleem, Lakewood football player (Courtesy of Khalil Saleem’s family)

Khalil Saleem, Lakewood football player

“Amazing is the first word that comes to mind when I think of my son. Loving, honest, intelligent, outgoing, funny and driven are only some of the great traits that Khalil was made up of. My son being stripped of his life is beyond tragic and evil and hard to accept. Khalil’s memory will forever live on through his foundation that has been set up in his name to change the lives of many other youth around the world. Thank you for being you son, mommy will forever and always love and miss you.”

— Unnette Harvey, Khalil’s mother

Carter Stone, Agoura football player (Courtesy of Stone family)

Carter Stone, Agoura football player

“Carter Stone continues to inspire us all daily. ‘Being Like Carter’ is not only our mantra, it is our core value system that we hold ourselves accountable by on a daily basis and in doing so we honor and strive to be like Carter Stone. ‘Being Like Carter’ is four simple principles — work hard, be true, be humble, be kind.”

— Dustin Croick, Agoura football coach

Ryan Times, Loyola baseball player (Courtesy of Christine Times)

Ryan Times, Loyola baseball player

“Ryan was a force on the mound. He was an excellent pitcher. He could also play just about any position on the field and play it well. He was the apple of my eye and will be truly missed by everybody.”

— Christine Times, Ryan’s mother