Ducks

Leo Carlsson’s 20th goal of the season not enough for Ducks in loss to Toronto

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson celebrates after scoring in the second period of a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Honda Center on Sunday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Steven Lorentz scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 8:25 to play, and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a two-goal lead before prevailing 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Sunday night.

Leo Carlsson scored his 20th goal and Sam Colangelo tied it on a power play early in the third period for Anaheim, which will soon wrap up its seventh consecutive non-playoff season. Lukas Dostal stopped 20 shots.

Carlsson put a shot through traffic for his fourth goal in three games. He has the first 20-goal season by any Ducks player under 21. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick finished the best month of his two-year NHL career with 17 points in 15 games in March.

Max Domi and Mitch Marner also scored and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs, who went 2-0-1 on their three-game California trip by beating the Kings and Ducks on back-to-back nights.

Domi walked around Ducks captain Radko Gudas and beat Dostal with a backhand late in the first.

Marner scored his 23rd goal after getting away from Gudas for a breakaway early in the second, before Carlsson’s score 81 seconds later.

Colangelo then scored off his own rebound to tie it at 2:16 of the third.

Lorentz, a grinding fourth-liner, had to make an impressive lateral move to tip David Kampf’s pass out of the air for his second goal in 10 weeks. Gudas failed to tie up Lorentz’s stick.

Ducks

