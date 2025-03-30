Leo Carlsson’s 20th goal of the season not enough for Ducks in loss to Toronto

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson celebrates after scoring in the second period of a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Honda Center on Sunday.

Steven Lorentz scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 8:25 to play, and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a two-goal lead before prevailing 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Sunday night.

Leo Carlsson scored his 20th goal and Sam Colangelo tied it on a power play early in the third period for Anaheim, which will soon wrap up its seventh consecutive non-playoff season. Lukas Dostal stopped 20 shots.

Carlsson put a shot through traffic for his fourth goal in three games. He has the first 20-goal season by any Ducks player under 21. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick finished the best month of his two-year NHL career with 17 points in 15 games in March.

Max Domi and Mitch Marner also scored and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs, who went 2-0-1 on their three-game California trip by beating the Kings and Ducks on back-to-back nights.

Domi walked around Ducks captain Radko Gudas and beat Dostal with a backhand late in the first.

Marner scored his 23rd goal after getting away from Gudas for a breakaway early in the second, before Carlsson’s score 81 seconds later.

Colangelo then scored off his own rebound to tie it at 2:16 of the third.

Lorentz, a grinding fourth-liner, had to make an impressive lateral move to tip David Kampf’s pass out of the air for his second goal in 10 weeks. Gudas failed to tie up Lorentz’s stick.