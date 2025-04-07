Cutter Gauthier scores twice to lead Ducks past shorthanded Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry, left, controls the puck in front of Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier during the Ducks’ 3-2 win Monday at Honda Center.

Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the second period and Lukas Dostal made a season-high 47 saves in the Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the shorthanded Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, who took three of four from Edmonton this season.

The Oilers played without stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl because of injury.

Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored, but the Oilers lost back-to-back games in Southern California with a playoff berth in sight. Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves in his first NHL start.

The Oilers didn’t have the chance to clinch a postseason berth Monday because Calgary beat San José, but the defending Western Conference champion Oilers still appear headed for a fourth consecutive first-round meeting with the Kings, who lost to Seattle to remain four points ahead of Edmonton.

Gauthier tied it early in the second with a one-timer off a pass from Leo Carlsson. The rookie scored again five minutes later, driving the net and roofing a backhand for his third multigoal game.

Seconds after another shorthanded situation ended for Anaheim early in the third, McTavish broke away and scored his 21st goal.

Skinner scored with 3:31 to play, but Anaheim hung on after Evan Bouchard hit Dostal’s post with a slap shot inside the final 10 seconds.

Takeaways

Oilers: McDavid missed his eighth consecutive game and Draisaitl missed his second straight with lower-body injuries. These losses put L.A. in control for home-ice advantage in the first round, but don’t affect much else.

Ducks: Encouraging signs in another depressing season: They’re 14-6-1 in their last 21 at home, and they’ve got six players with at least 17 goals for the first time since their Stanley Cup championship season in 2007.

Key stat: Henrique’s goal was his second against the Ducks and his first at Honda Center since Anaheim traded him to Edmonton at last season’s deadline.

Up next: The Ducks host the Flames on Wednesday, and the Oilers host the Blues.