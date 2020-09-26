Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Hockey

Kevin Shattenkirk’s OT game-winner puts Lightning on verge of title

Kevin Shattenkirk’s OT goal lifts the Lightning to a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final

Sep. 25, 2020
9 PM
Share
Hockey