The Kings believe they had an ‘exceptional’ draft. Three reasons why they might be right

The Kings acquired New York Rangers center Lias Andersson on Wednesday.

Andersson didn’t recognize the number with a Los Angeles area code on his phone Wednesday.

“I thought it was my bank or something,” Andersson said. “I answered and found out that I got traded.”

The No. 7 pick from the 2017 draft, Andersson became the Kings’ latest low-cost, high-ceiling addition after being acquired early on Day 2 of the draft from the New York Rangers.

After a frustrating start to his NHL career — Andersson had just nine points in 66 NHL games over three seasons in New York and reportedly requested a trade before a loan move back to his native Sweden last season — the skilled two-way forward was thankful for the “fresh start” he’ll get in L.A.

“My situation with the Rangers wasn’t the best, so I was hoping to get traded to another organization,” he said. “When that happened, it was kind of a relief.”

Acquiring Andersson, 21, only cost the Kings the 60th overall pick, one of their three second-rounders entering the day.

“Looking at the ability to get that high-end talent, for what he was drafted originally for, proved to be something that was beneficial for us,” Blake said. “It added some value to what we were doing for the overall day.”

Yannetti said it was the rare trade that involved personnel from both the amateur scouting department, who took a hard look at Andersson during the 2017 draft, and the pro staff.

“We really thought that was good value at 60,” Yannetti said. “There were a lot of people in the organization that played a big part in making that happen.”

Andersson’s dad, Niklas, a European scout for the Kings, wasn’t one of them though, leaving both father and son “shocked” when the deal was announced.

“It feels a little bit like my own draft day,” Andersson said. “I’m pumped.”