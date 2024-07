The Dodgers need to make big trades, but are any available?

The Los Angeles Dodgers need pitching and hitting, but the market isn’t great and Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris isn’t sure they will make many moves. He debates this and other possible moves with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke in this week’s “Dodgers Debate.”