Cristiano Ronaldo launches a hair transplant clinic in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo does not need a hair transplant at this time, but he’s here to help anyone who does.
The international soccer superstar launched the Insparya hair transplant clinic Monday in Madrid. His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was also in attendance and will be one of the managers of the clinic.
“We come to revolutionize the hair transplant sector,” Ronaldo wrote in Spanish on an Instagram post about the venture.
Ronaldo said in a video attached to the post: “This new project is unique and innovative, with a strong focus on research and technology, in which I intend to contribute and invest to improve the self-esteem of many men and women who suffer from hair loss.”
According to the Daily Mirror, the clinic will employ 150 people and be able to perform 18 transplants a day. Those transplants will also include beards and eyebrows.
The 34-year-old Juventus player, who was with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, said in a previous interview that he wouldn’t hesitate to use the clinic’s services if and when he ever needed it.
“When I think it's necessary [to have a transplant], of course I'll do it,” Ronaldo said. “One's image is an essential tool for being successful. For me, it's fundamental.”