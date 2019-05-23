Dak Prescott wants Post Malone to write ‘Super Bowl songs’ about him

Rapper and Dallas Cowboys fan Post Malone name dropped his beloved team’s quarterback, Dak Prescott, in his latest single, “Wow”: “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”
Six days after the song’s Dec. 24 release, life imitated art.
Prescott and the Cowboys trailed the New York Giants by seven with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 15 from the Giants 32, Prescott scrambled, then hit Cole Beasley in the end zone to help the Cowboys pull out an eventual 36-35 victory.
Just like Malone called it — “Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”
Prescott told reporters Wednesday that he hopes for additional prophetic shout-outs from the hip-hop star.
"I might need to get Post to write more songs," Prescott said. "Super Bowl songs."
Prescott wasn’t the first Cowboys quarterback mentioned in a Malone song. The rapper included the line, “Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos” in his No. 1 hit “Psycho,” which was released in February 2018.
When Malone, whose father is the assistant director of food and beverage for the Cowboys, visited team headquarters in June, Prescott jokingly gave him a hard time about citing the team’s former starting QB in his music but not him.
Months later, Malone not only included Prescott’s name in “Wow,” he also featured a cartoon version of the quarterback — dancing with a snowman amid a backdrop of skulls — in the song’s music video (warning: explicit lyrics).
"I think the first time I heard it, I actually saw the video of it at the same time,” Prescott said. “I thought the video was sick, the little animated dude in there doing the dance. It was just cool."