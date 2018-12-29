Notre Dame-Clemson: A look at how the teams match up

Clemson’s defensive line vs. Notre Dame’s offensive line. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney placed a call to defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence last week with a bit of news which stunned both men: Lawrence, along with two of his teammates, had tested positive for ostarine, a substance designed to build lean muscle. Lawrence, a 340-pound anchor of the Tigers defense, could not explain the failed test. “I really, honestly, don’t know how it got into my system,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. “But it’s in there, somehow.” His suspension was upheld later that day, leaving the Tigers without one of their three potential first-round picks on the defensive line against the Fighting Irish. So the havoc will need to be wreaked by the other two stars: defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.