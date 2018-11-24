Live updates: UCLA vs. Stanford

A victory over Stanford on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl wouldn’t do much to salvage the UCLA’s final record, but it would provide further evidence of the possibility of eventual salvation under coach Chip Kelly as his first season comes to a close. The Bruins (3-8, 3-5 in Pac-12 Conference play) are coming off a 34-27 victory over USC while the Cardinal (6-4, 4-3) had their game against California last week postponed because of the Camp fire in Northern California. Stay tuned for live coverage from the Los Angeles Times.