Live updates: USC 7, Notre Dame 0 (first quarter)

The rivalry between the Trojans and Irish continues. The Trojans have won 11 of the last 16 meetings with the Irish (including the past two in the Coliseum), but all five of those losses have been since 2010. Clay Helton and USC will try to end their season on a positive note after a disappointing season. USC is coming off a 34-27 loss to crosstown rival UCLA. Notre Dame will try to end their season with a perfect record and qualify for the College Football Playoffs.
USC drove the ball right down Notre Dame’s throat on the game’s opening drive, capped by a 14-yard Vavae Malepeai touchdown run.
JT Daniels was six of seven for 64 yards on the drive, which totaled 78 yards on eight plays.
USC (5-6) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0)
Saturday, 5 p.m., Coliseum. TV: Channel 7. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup