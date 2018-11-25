Live updates: USC 7, Notre Dame 0 (first quarter)

The rivalry between the Trojans and Irish continues. The Trojans have won 11 of the last 16 meetings with the Irish (including the past two in the Coliseum), but all five of those losses have been since 2010. Clay Helton and USC will try to end their season on a positive note after a disappointing season. USC is coming off a 34-27 loss to crosstown rival UCLA. Notre Dame will try to end their season with a perfect record and qualify for the College Football Playoffs.