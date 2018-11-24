USC-Notre Dame: A look at how the teams match up

USC offensive line vs. Notre Dame defensive front. It has become a tired refrain each week, but it will hold true once again Saturday: If USC wants to have a chance at victory, its offensive line must compete at a high level. The problem is, 11 games in, it still hasn’t happened. Notre Dame’s defensive line will be the best unit that USC has faced this season. If there is any opening, it is in the run game, where the Fighting Irish are just 39th nationally, giving up 137 yards a game. USC must approach that number with running backs Aca’Cedric Ware and Vavae Malepeai to give JT Daniels a chance to pass the ball in manageable down-and-distance situations, and that will all come down to the USC offensive line. The line would do itself a favor by creating a push in the run game and avoiding third-and-long scenarios. That is where the group has been consistently unable to protect Daniels, forcing the young quarterback to take a sack or force a downfield throw that might not be there. Expect Notre Dame to stack the box and challenge USC to ask Daniels to win the game. It’s a formula that has worked out well for the Trojans’ last two opponents, California and UCLA.