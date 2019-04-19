U.S. Olympic Committee threatening to decertify USA Badminton

The U.S. Olympic Committee has threatened to decertify USA Badminton unless the Anaheim-based organization significantly changes the way it operates its sport in the U.S.
In a letter sent earlier this week, a USOC attorney cited past audits that revealed numerous deficiencies, including the manner in which USA Badminton handles athlete safety, governance and finances.
“If USA Badminton cannot or does not promptly and fully implement the requested reforms, the USOC will formally initiate proceedings to seek the termination of USA Badminton’s USOC recognition,” the letter stated.
Reforms include bylaw revisions, extensive staff training and the addition of independent members to the board of directors.
Badminton officials could not be reached for comment.
In the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal — and in response to pressure from Congress — the USOC launched an effort to increase oversight of the various national governing bodies under its umbrella. Gymnastics, swimming, diving and boxing have all come under scrutiny.