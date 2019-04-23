Von Miller avoids prosecution after catching shark and posting photos online

Von Miller was pretty psyched about the 9½-foot hammerhead shark he caught during a fishing trip off the coast of Miami last spring. The Denver Broncos defensive end posted videos of himself posing with his prize catch, which he later released.
His enthusiasm likely was short-lived. Animal rights groups alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which prohibits the harvesting of hammerheads in state waters, about Miller’s social media posts. An investigation was opened, with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection possibly facing second-degree misdemeanor charges that could have resulted in up to 60 days in jail.
But Miller and Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief. While the owner and operator of the boat will face two charges resulting from the incident, USA Today reported Tuesday, the 2016 Super Bowl MVP will avoid prosecution.
No word on how Left Shark, arguably the real MVP of the previous year’s Super Bowl (sorry, Tom Brady), feels about the developments.