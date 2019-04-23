Advertisement

Von Miller avoids prosecution after catching shark and posting photos online

By
Apr 23, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Von Miller avoids prosecution after catching shark and posting photos online
Denve Broncos' Von Miller (58) runs off the field after a play against Carolina during Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Von Miller was pretty psyched about the 9½-foot hammerhead shark he caught during a fishing trip off the coast of Miami last spring. The Denver Broncos defensive end posted videos of himself posing with his prize catch, which he later released.

His enthusiasm likely was short-lived. Animal rights groups alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which prohibits the harvesting of hammerheads in state waters, about Miller’s social media posts. An investigation was opened, with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection possibly facing second-degree misdemeanor charges that could have resulted in up to 60 days in jail.

Advertisement

But Miller and Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief. While the owner and operator of the boat will face two charges resulting from the incident, USA Today reported Tuesday, the 2016 Super Bowl MVP will avoid prosecution.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

No word on how Left Shark, arguably the real MVP of the previous year’s Super Bowl (sorry, Tom Brady), feels about the developments.
Advertisement
Advertisement