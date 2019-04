It was a sad day when the NFL decided to standardize the Super Bowl logo design and neuter the creativity that millions ogled, cheered and, sometimes, ridiculed. Gone are the days of wondering how designers will weave the heartbeat of the host city into the traditional elements of the logo. For now, all we can do is look back and see the transformation of the logo from year to year, and comment on your favorite ... or least favorite. TIMELINE: Superbowl history