Andre Ingram to sign a 10-day contract with the Lakers

The Lakers are signing South Bay Lakers guard Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract, a person familiar with the decision said.
Ingram became one of the feel-good stories of last season when the Lakers signed him after he had toiled in the G-League since 2007 without a single NBA opportunity. He played in two games with the Lakers last season — one on national television — and averaged 12 points per game.
The 33-year-old became the G-League’s career leader in three-pointers over the last decade. This year he became the G-League’s all-time leader in games played.
The Lakers are 30-35 and heading out on a five-game road trip Monday afternoon. Ingram will join them in Chicago. From there, they’ll face the Bulls, Raptors, Pistons, Knicks and Bucks.
Injuries have severely depleted the Lakers’ roster. They decided last week to shut down Brandon Ingram (blood clot in his arm) and Lonzo Ball (ankle sprain) for the season.