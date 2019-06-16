After Anthony Davis trade, Lakers might lack cap space for a third max contract

Whenever it happens, the Lakers will be sending a massive bounty to the Pelicans. In addition to the fourth overall pick, they are sending three first-round picks and the right to swap a fourth one to the Pelicans. They will also send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart — all of whom were selected in the first round — to New Orleans. The Pelicans also have the first pick in this year’s draft, presumably former Duke forward Zion Williamson.